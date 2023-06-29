MICAT Reporters Benefit from Public Speaking Training

By: MARK B. DUMBAR

MONROVIA-A group of Liberian Journalists under the banner, MICAT Reporters have benefited from a one-day public speaking training.

The training was organized by two of Liberia’s broadcast Journalists, Information Minister, Ledgerhood Julius Rennies, and veteran Liberian Journalist, Hassan kiawon.

During the training held at the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs, and Tourism on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, former broadcaster, Hassan Kiawon pointed out that many Liberian broadcasters lack pronunciation when they are on air.

Kiawon furthered that the training is intended to train Liberian journalists assigned at MICAT on how to construct good sentences and give good pronunciation during their radio programs.

Also speaking, MICAT boss, Rennies said the training will help Liberian reporters and broadcasters to avoid pronouncing words wrongly when on public radio.

Minister Rennies explained that the purpose of the one-day training is to provide the necessary support for young Liberian Journalists adding, “As you go along practicing journalism in Liberia as young Journalists, it is good to go along with good English.”

According to him, good grammar will help young Journalists to be able to speak well and write well. “If you can’t speak well, pronoun words well, and write well then you are in the wrong profession,” he disclosed.

The MICAT boss emphasized that one of the tools for journalism is good grammar output to the public.

He admitted that every human makes mistakes at times but, “We need to try our best to avoid everyday mistakes in pronunciation when on air as broadcasters.”

Rennies noted, “When listening to the radio most often from broadcasters you wonder if that person on the radio is a journalist.”

The MICAT boss urged young journalists to put into practice what they have learned from the one-day public speaking training.