MICAT: MICAT Blossoms Ex-Culture Ambassador Juli Endee

By Jamesetta D. Williams
Liberia– The over 30 years-service of ex-cultural Ambassador Madam Juli Endee to Liberia has gone down in the annals of Liberia’s history as endearing and fulfilling, and the Liberian government has taken keen note of such hallowing accomplishments.
Amb. Endee was replaced few days ago by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai as part of his constitutional prerogative of appointing and dismissing at will, naming Kerkula Kamara, another long-serving culture promoter, as her replacement.
In recognition of the indelible mark she has had on Liberian culture, Information Minister, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, Tuesday heaped praises on Amb. Endee for what he described as “her significant contributions to Liberia, particularly during the nation’s civil conflict.”
Highlighting Endee’s pivotal role in promoting peace and cultural heritage, he said: “We want to express our deep appreciation for the key role you played during the Liberian Civil conflict, including your efforts in disarming soldiers.”
He went on saying: “Your actions helped preserve and promote our cultural heritage globally. Juli Endee will always be remembered for her service to Liberia.”
Since her appointment by former President Charles G. Taylor, Amb. Endee travailed tough times to ensure the unhindered promotion and elevation of Liberia’s rich culture heritage.
At home and abroad, she proved her worth as a symbol of Liberian culture as well as commitment to inculcating good cultural tendencies in the national psyche.
Her cultural prowess and scintillating cultural dances made former US President George Bush dance as an ordinary person.
She is an ornamented cultural icon whose invaluable contributions will shine on the hills of history, whether alive or dead
Taking cue from Juli’s efforts to the national peace and reconciliation, Minister Piah called on Liberians to foster honesty and mutual respect, urging them to refrain from spreading false information, particularly in the political sphere.
“We are a peaceful people,” Minister Piah emphasized. “We should not wish harm upon one another because of politics. This is not about politics; we must stop lying as Liberians and show respect for one another.”
In addition to his praise of Endee, Minister Piah disclosed that the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, Mark Toner had recently visited the Ministry.
He noted the Ambassador’s enthusiasm for collaborating with the Liberian media, particularly in providing specialized training for journalists, reaffirming the United States’ commitment to supporting Liberia.
“The U.S. government cares for Liberia, and our partnership will continue to stand strong between the two countries,” Minister Piah concluded.
I’m not sure exactly why but this blog is loading
incredibly slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue
on my end? I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
my site :: lottery defeated
Awesome things here. I am very glad to peer your post. Thank you so much and I
am looking ahead to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
Also visit my blog: Articles
Its such as you read my thoughts! You appear to understand a lot approximately this, like you wrote the ebook in it or something.
I feel that you could do with some p.c. to force the message home a little bit,
but other than that, this is magnificent blog.
A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.
I am actually thankful to the owner of this site who has shared this
great piece of writing at here.
Hi there to all, how is all, I think every one
is getting more from this web page, and your views are good designed for new users.
Let’s take a look at some regarding the exciting bonuses
offered by Mostbet.
My web blog :: most bet
I used to be recommended this blog via my cousin. I’m now not certain whether this publish
is written by him as nobody else recognise such detailed approximately my difficulty.
You are wonderful! Thank you!
It’s amazing in favor of me to have a website, which is beneficial
in favor of my experience. thanks admin
You really make it seem really easy along
with your presentation however I to find this matter to be
actually something that I feel I might never understand.
It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I am
taking a look ahead in your subsequent submit, I’ll try to get the cling of it!
Also visit my page :: fitspresso anchorage
What’s Happening i aam new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It
positively helpful aand it has helped me out loads. I am hoping too contribute & aid different customeds like its aided me.
Great job.
Feeel free tto visit my website :: Free Porn
Heya are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need
any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet people, its really really nice post on building up new blog.
If some one wishes expert view about blogging then i advise him/her to pay a quick visit
this blog, Keep up the nice job.
Have you ever thought about including a little bit
more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is
fundamental and everything. Nevertheless imagine
if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with images and clips,
this website could certainly be one of the very best in its field.
Fantastic blog!
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself or did you hire
someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to find out where
u got this from. appreciate it
my web site … provadent
Appreciating the persistence you put into your site and in depth information you provide.
It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while
that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information.
Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to
my Google account.
Hello my family member! I wish to say that this post is amazing,
nice written and come with almost all significant infos.
I’d like to peer more posts like this .
Business dicker very informative articles or reviews at this time.
Business dicker Pretty! This has been a really wonderful post. Many thanks for providing these details.