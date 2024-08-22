MICAT: MICAT Blossoms Ex-Culture Ambassador Juli Endee

By Jamesetta D. Williams

Liberia– The over 30 years-service of ex-cultural Ambassador Madam Juli Endee to Liberia has gone down in the annals of Liberia’s history as endearing and fulfilling, and the Liberian government has taken keen note of such hallowing accomplishments.

Amb. Endee was replaced few days ago by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai as part of his constitutional prerogative of appointing and dismissing at will, naming Kerkula Kamara, another long-serving culture promoter, as her replacement.

In recognition of the indelible mark she has had on Liberian culture, Information Minister, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, Tuesday heaped praises on Amb. Endee for what he described as “her significant contributions to Liberia, particularly during the nation’s civil conflict.”

Highlighting Endee’s pivotal role in promoting peace and cultural heritage, he said: “We want to express our deep appreciation for the key role you played during the Liberian Civil conflict, including your efforts in disarming soldiers.”

He went on saying: “Your actions helped preserve and promote our cultural heritage globally. Juli Endee will always be remembered for her service to Liberia.”

Since her appointment by former President Charles G. Taylor, Amb. Endee travailed tough times to ensure the unhindered promotion and elevation of Liberia’s rich culture heritage.

At home and abroad, she proved her worth as a symbol of Liberian culture as well as commitment to inculcating good cultural tendencies in the national psyche.

Her cultural prowess and scintillating cultural dances made former US President George Bush dance as an ordinary person.

She is an ornamented cultural icon whose invaluable contributions will shine on the hills of history, whether alive or dead

Taking cue from Juli’s efforts to the national peace and reconciliation, Minister Piah called on Liberians to foster honesty and mutual respect, urging them to refrain from spreading false information, particularly in the political sphere.

“We are a peaceful people,” Minister Piah emphasized. “We should not wish harm upon one another because of politics. This is not about politics; we must stop lying as Liberians and show respect for one another.”

In addition to his praise of Endee, Minister Piah disclosed that the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, Mark Toner had recently visited the Ministry.

He noted the Ambassador’s enthusiasm for collaborating with the Liberian media, particularly in providing specialized training for journalists, reaffirming the United States’ commitment to supporting Liberia.

“The U.S. government cares for Liberia, and our partnership will continue to stand strong between the two countries,” Minister Piah concluded.