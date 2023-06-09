MICAT Boss Appeals For Fixed Graduation Fees

By: Mark B. Dumbar

MONROVIA-Information Minister, Ledgerhood Julius Rennie is appealing to private schools in the country to give fixed graduation fees to graduating senior students.

Speaking Thursday, June 8, 2023 at MICAT regular press briefing, Minister Rennie said whatever fees private schools in Liberia will give for graduation should be fixed for parents to be able to pay.

According to the MICAT boss, the total number of candidates for the just-ended senior high examination was 49,842 students. “We are just appealing to private schools not to cash out more fees,” he stressed. He furthered that for the last thirteen days the senior students of Liberia were engaged with the West African National Examination.

“The exam went well with our senior students,” he added. Rennies stressed that from the interaction with the WAEC boss, some senior students were involved in an incident after the final day of the examination across Liberia.

“The students involved have been arrested by the Liberia National Police,” he pointed out. The Information boss lauded the senior students of Liberia and the WAEC authorities for conducting a successful examination.

Rennie emphasized that several senior students from various high schools across the country gathered at the headquarters of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to appreciate the Liberian leader, President George M. Weah for his tremendous help to the education sector of Liberia.

The Information boss added that the Weah led-government has taken the authority to pay for every senior student’s examination fees. Rennie stressed that the Government of Liberia has paid every fee to the West African Examination Council (WAEC). “This government supports education to the highest level,” he reiterated.

He explained that Liberian parents do not have to struggle to pay their children’s fees for examinations adding, “The government of Liberia is working hard for Liberian students to improve academically.

The Information Minister stressed that the Liberian leader, President Weah has commented on students’ education in various sectors of Liberia.