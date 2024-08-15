MFDP, MIA Hold 2-Day Consultation

By Perry B. Zordyu

Liberia: In a significant step towards fostering inclusive development, the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, is hosting a two-day County Consultations aimed at formulating a comprehensive County Development Agenda in line with the Unity Party ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Accordingly, it is designed to engage local stakeholders, community leaders, and citizens in a dialogue about the development needs and priorities of each district in the county as well as to gather input and feedback to create tailored strategies that promote economic growth, social equity, and sustainable development across Liberia.

Giving an overview of the consultation, Madam Marzu Stubblefield-Quaye, Programmed Associate of UNPD, emphasized that the forum is aimed at developing the county development agenda that will align with the National Development Agenda.

The consultations are being facilitated by representatives from the United Nations and experts from the Government of Sweden, who are providing technical support and guidance to enhance the effectiveness of the discussions.

During the consultation sessions, participants courageously discussed key issues such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities that will enhance the effectiveness of residents and enable them to showcase projects for the next four years and share perspectives on the challenges they face and the solutions they envision for their communities.

The consultations, which kicked off today, August 14, 2024, receiving support from the United Nations and the Swedish Government, are expected to climax on Thursday, August 15, 2024, and are taking place at the Buchanan City Hall on the Fairgrounds in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.