‘‘Mentally Disorganized People Seeking State Power’’

By Patrick Stephen Tokpah In Bong County

The Bong County Chairman of the National Patriotic Party(NPP), Atty. George Sylvester Mulbah has described opposition critics as a mentally disorganized group of people who want to seek state power at the expense of the CDC Government in Liberia.

Atty. George Sylvester Mulbah indicated that the CDC Government has over the past six years done much in terms of human and infrastructural developments across Liberia, as such; the CDC government deserves re-election in the November 14 run-off election.

Mulbah further revealed that if the CDC government is re-elected to lead the country for the next six years, Liberians will stand a better chance to benefit from more developments in their respective areas.

He believed with the level of endorsements by top political parties, and the amount of votes obtained by the CDC government in the just-ended October 10 election, President Weah and the CDC government stand a better chance to massively defeat the opposition Unity Party in the scheduled November 14 run-off.

Atty. George Mulbah who is also the Director General of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority is admonishing Bongese and Liberians to rally their unwavering support for the re-election of the CDC government to enable the government continue its developmental undertakings across the country.

The Civil Aviation Authority Director General further debunkedor discredits ramous mongers that the Weah-Taylor government signed the Gay Rights law in the country. He further termed such statement as unfunded, diabolical, and misleading, thereby calling on Liberians not to take heed of such lies.

He wants Liberians not to listen to such unproven statement from the opposition community. Atty. George Mulbah is at the same time calling on residents of Bong County not to listen to opposition criticism that Vice President Jewel Howard–Taylor has done nothing for residents of the county in the first regime of the CDC government.

The Chairman of the National Patriotic Party, Atty. George Mulbah has called on residents of Bong County and Liberian citizens to support the reelection of President George Weah.

He made these assertions when he appeared as a guest on a local radio station in Gbarnga, Bong County on Monday, October 30, 2023.