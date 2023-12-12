The Nation Coordinator of Liberia HeforShe Crusaders, Tamba K.J. Johnson says men mental health matters and should cater for to have a peaceful society.

Tamba speaker recently when Liberian men celebrated International Men’s Day (IMD) said that some of the negative vases in the society that are committed by men, often those men cannot be in a stable mind.

He said, “Men l, too have feelings. That’s why during the celebration we flag issues that are controbuting to their abusive nature in the homes.”

He pointed out that there are factors that are causing men to be aggressive or exhibiting ill behavior but because more attentions are not given to men mental health, it just keep them in such a state of mind. IMD is often celebrated November 19 every year to raise awareness about the health and well-being of men and boys and to highlight the issues that they face.

According to Tamba, the day celebrates those positive values that men have and it motivates them to become positive role models. This year’s Men Day was commemorated under theme ”Zero Male Suicide,” a reminder of the disproportionately high rate of suicide among men.

According to statistics, suicide has been found to be the biggest killer of men under the age of 45 this statistic is what International Men’s Day aims to create a space for men to talk about mental health.

“International Men’s Day tries to encourage men globally to be more embracing and open about mental health issues” he said.

Students from high schools and men gathered in the Minister’s conference room where they talked about men mental health, rights of human among others.

Also speaking, Aminata Kamara-Sneh, who works with the Swedish Association for sexuality Education said, “In most cases, men are the perpetrators of violence against women and girls so, we need to start to engage the men.”

According to her, there’s a need to have some sensitive conversations that will bring relief to both sex.

According to her, the difficult gender roles that are assigned by society sometimes lead to men behaving the way they do.