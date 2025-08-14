MDR Candidate Leads Nimba By-Election

Sen. Kogar Sends Congratulatory Message

By Famatta Clark
Mr. Koetor S. Kwaglue
Provisional results from the Nimba County Representative By-election has placed Movement of Democracy for Reconstruction’s candidate, Koetor S. Kwaglue in a commanding lead.
According to information from the county, Koetor S. Kwaglue is believed to be the presumptive winner of the by-election though the electoral body-National Elections Commission is yet to announce official results of the by-election in District #5, Nimba County.
Despite an unofficial result in the Nimba County District #5 by-election, Senator Samuel Kogar has already congratulated MDR/UP Candidate Koetor Kwaglue as presumptive winner.
On his social media page, the Nimba County Senator noted, “The people of electoral District Number #5 in Nimba County have spoken through their votes. Consequently, I must congratulate, Mr. Koetor S. Kwaglue for his preliminary win. Once again, Congratulations!”
The by-election was contested by several candidates qualified by the NEC. The candidates include, Barlea Bories B.-Independent (Ind), Karkpo Abraham-Liberia Transformation Party-(LTP), Kwagrue Kortor Sehwongbay-Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), Mambia Tarkpor A.-Independent, and Menkoah Augustus Karnay-Vision for Liberia Transformation (Volt).
Others are, Miamen C Borkoah-Liberian National Union (LINU), Wehyee, Jr. Joseph Gondee-Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP), Williams Cole-Independent, Wongbay Madee Kamah-Liberia Rebuilding Party (Rebuilders) and Yuo Jackson Soumie-National Democratic Coalition (NDC).

