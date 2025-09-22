MCC Team Due In Country Today

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA–A high-level team from the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) is due in Liberia today Monday, September 22, 2025, to assess the country’s readiness for a potential second MCC Compact.

While in Monrovia, the delegation, led by Carrie Monahan, Managing Director for Africa at MCC, will meet with key government institutions and stakeholders to conduct a Constraints Analysis, identifying barriers to economic growth and investment opportunities in Liberia.

This mission is a vital step toward reigniting Liberia’s Compact development and securing future U.S.-Liberia development cooperation.

The team’s advent to Liberia follows its decision to qualify the country as one of 87 candidate countries for fiscal year 2026, a designation that positions the nation for potential economic growth support through a future MCC Compact.

The qualification opens door for the country to get up to $500 million in U.S. aid.

Before departing for the US to attend the UN General Assemnly, President Joseph Boakai disclosed the news that he had received a call from Washington, D.C., confirming Liberia’s eligibility after passing the MCC Scorecard for 2024.

He said: “According to the MCC, Liberia has qualified for a second compact due to our outstanding performance in governance and reform. This achievement will unlock significant resources for our development agenda and help address the binding constraints to growth in our country.”

Qualification means that Liberia has met key governance benchmarks, including rule of law, trade policy, and fiscal management, surpassing the requirement to pass at least 10 out of 20 performance indicators.

The MCC compact is one of the most coveted development grants, awarded only to countries that demonstrate strong governance, anti-corruption measures, and respect for the rule of law.