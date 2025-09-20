MCC Delegation Arrives In Liberia Monday

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A high-level team from the U.S. Government’s Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) will arrive in Liberia on Monday, September 22, 2025, for an official mission to assess the country’s preparedness for reaffirmation of eligibility for a potential second MCC Compact.

The team will be led by Ms. Carrie Monahan, Managing Director for Africa at MCC.

She will be accompanied by a team of senior experts, including Deidre Fair, Director of Finance and Trade; Steve Anderson, Economist; Peter Glick, Economist; Sophia Marcus, Economist; Sheena Cooper, Finance and Trade Specialist; and Arif Mamun, Deputy Vice President for the Economic Analysis Division.

This critical visit precedes MCC’s next regular board meeting in December 2025, during which Liberia’s continued eligibility for a second Compact will be reviewed.

During their time in Liberia, the delegation will engage with a wide range of government institutions and stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Investment Commission, Central Bank of Liberia, the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS), the Ministry of Mines and Energy, and the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI).

Others are, the Liberia Revenue Authority, Liberia Special Economic Zone Authority, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Liberia Chamber of Commerce, and a host of other government and non-governmental stakeholders.

According to a release, these engagements will support MCC’s Constraints Analysis, a critical diagnostic process used to identify the most significant barriers to inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Liberia and to determine the sectors most aligned with MCC’s investment priorities.

The mission also represents a significant step in reigniting Liberia’s pathway toward Compact development, following a temporary pause attributed to the U.S. political transition and the evolving policy direction of the new U.S. administration.

“The MCC is embracing a win-win development model under the current U.S. administration,” said Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, Liberia’s Minister of Finance and Development Planning.

“They are seeking to support sectors that do not only drive Liberia’s economic progress but also create opportunities for U.S. investment.”

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) is an independent U.S. government agency established by Congress in 2004.

The MCC provides large-scale grants to countries demonstrating a strong commitment to good governance, economic freedom, and investing in their citizens to reduce poverty through sustainable economic growth.