MCC Begins Review For New Liberia Compact

MONROVIA-Finance and Development Planning Minister of, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, on Monday led a high-level government delegation to Roberts International Airport to officially welcome a team from the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

The delegation, headed by Carrie Monahan, MCC Managing Director for Africa, is in Liberia to assess the country’s preparedness for a potential second compact agreement.

Minister Ngafuan, speaking on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, and the Liberian people, extended a warm welcome to the U.S. team. He emphasized that Liberians remain the direct beneficiaries of MCC’s support, pointing to the $257 million first compact, which funded the rehabilitation of the Mount Coffee Hydroelectric Dam — now Liberia’s largest source of electricity.

“If you go around Monrovia and see how people jump for joy whenever power comes on, you know they are grateful to MCC and the United States,” Ngafuan said. “Development is an instrument of unity — it doesn’t ask which religion, tribe, or political party you belong to. That is why we are laser-focused on working with all stakeholders and partners to develop this country.”

Ngafuan underscored the government’s commitment to working closely with MCC, noting that the Boakai administration is determined to create the right conditions to strengthen Liberia’s case for another compact.

“The President wants me to assure you that the government is committed to taking the right actions to make it easier for you as you make a case for Liberia,” he said.

He further praised the support of the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, which has been engaged in preparations for the MCC mission.

For her part, MCC Africa Managing Director Carrie Monahan expressed gratitude for the warm reception and praised Liberia’s performance under the first compact.

“At MCC, we’re extremely proud of the partnership we developed through the first compact. We see it as a huge success, and we recognize the government of Liberia and the people of Liberia as extremely strong partners,” Monahan said.

She explained that the team will spend the coming days working with government institutions, civil society, and the private sector to conduct a constraints-to-economic-growth analysis, which will help determine priority sectors for investment under a potential new compact.

“We see our grants as investments in the Liberian people, and we know how much potential there is in Liberia,” Monahan stressed.

The MCC official also noted that the mission aligns with the U.S. administration’s push for “trade, not aid,” adding that Liberia presents opportunities not only for development impact but also for American investors.

The visit comes ahead of MCC’s December 2025 Board meeting, where Liberia’s eligibility for a second compact will be formally considered. If approved, it would mark another milestone in the longstanding U.S.-Liberia partnership aimed at promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth.