Mbaloma Town, Darblo Clan Get Maternity Waiting Home, Staff Quarter -Praises Bee Mountain Development Fund

The people of Darblo Clan, Mbaloma Town in Grand Cape Mountain County have dedicated a maternity waiting home and a staff quarter.

The funding was provided by Bea Mountain Clan Development Fund for the people of Gola Konneh District in their affected communities.

Speaking recently during the dedicatory ceremony in the County, the Chairperson of the project management Committee (PMC), Mohammed Kughan Daramie said the projects citizens in various clans are benefiting from was a result a research done by one of their sons.

“Honorable Boakai Lassana Taliferro in 20211 did a research and realized that the MDA under the mineral regulation states that, “Were a company does exploration, 2% of their money should be spent on the community,” he said. He said, “Let me say thanks to Bea Mountain family; they accepted to pay.”

He explained that when the people met, they decided to use their share of the money to build a maternity waiting home and a staff quarter that will alleviate the suffering of their citizens.

The PMC chair said they spent 86, 000.00 United States Dollarsto construct the modern buildings.

The funding according to him, the Bea Mountain has oversight to guard them by approving the spending of the funds.

He praised the institution for providing said money and single out Madam Lisa Davis for always pressing on them to do the best. “You will never go in the bush to deliver a woman,” Daramie said as the women laughed.

During the dedicatory ceremony, the people of Mbaloma Town honored Reza Karimiyan, General Manager of BMMC, Debra Allen, Country Manager at BMMC, Boakai Lassana Taliferro, Oner Bimbas of BMMC, Lisa Davis of BMMC among others.

Alpaslan Ozbilge, Administrative Manager of BMMC, Grand Cape Mount County Superintendent along with chiefs and elders, traditional leaders and health workers toured the two facilities.

Their appraisal of the two facilities was good and the PMC was praised for the manner in which they used the funds.

Grand Cape Mount County Superintendent, Aaron Vincent lauded the Bea Mountain Family for being there for the people of the county.

With the opening of the waiting home, woman in that environment will have little worry about safety in their delivery because they will have to wait in a comfortable home and give birth safely.