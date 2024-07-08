Massacre: “Liberia Turn Plantation Of Massacre”

MONROVIA-The Secretary General of Liberia’s former ruling party, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Jefferson Tamba Koijee says Liberia has turned a plantation massacre since the Unity Party returned to power in January 2024.

According to him, recent comments by the Minister of Information Culture and Tourism, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah that four auditors were killed under the CDC led Government are a travesty of present day reality that every move of state security apparatuses would lead to the death of ordinary citizens.

“You succeeded in lying your way to power that four auditors were killed here. We will not do the same because we are not desperate for power -evident by the fact that we turned power over to you peacefully. But the evidence of how you have turned this country into a plantation and massacre is taking place everywhere remain irrefutable,” Koijee said at a press conference held at the headquarters of the CDC on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The CDC Chief Scribe’s comments were in direct response to Minister Piah’s recent outburst against former President George Weah in which he said “former President Weah should conduct himself properly or we will go after him.”

Koijee pointed out that despite claims by the present government that civil servants under the CDC led administration were made to be beggars, civil servants are today slaves and their “slave masters are depriving them of livelihoods while some are being killed in some instances for standing up for their rights.

“You said we made civil servants were made beggars during the CDC led government. Granted that your characterization of those Liberians is true, at least beggars had freedom and they were not killed. Today, motorcyclists are being deprived of the freedom to fend for their families. Ordinary Liberians are being killed for no reason. Workers are losing their lives at the hand of state security officers solely because they stood up for their just benefits. Liberians are being treated like slaves because you have arrogated on to yourself the status of slave masters and Liberia is your plantation. You have turned the country into a plantation where people are being slaughtered and killed,” he maintained.

He then said the CDC will not sit idly to allow “political desperadoes” to continue to rain terror on the people of Liberia. “The Unity Party signed a social contract with the people of Liberia. We will ensure that they live up to the dictates of that contract. Anything on the contrary will not be countenanced,” the CDC Secretary General stressed.

Commenting on the just concluded “militant day” event, SG Koijee said the CDC will continue to appreciate the resilience of its partisans who continue to endure the challenges that come with choosing a political side like the CDC.

He disclosed plans to observe a “national martyr day” to remember partisans of CDC who lost their lives over the years adding “the June 28-30, 2024 event was a resounding success and lauded the involvement of every ordinary member of the party. He emphasized that the event demonstrated that the CDC is definitely not resting in rewriting, recalibrating and reinforcing its base to transform setback into a great comeback.