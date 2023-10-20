Marylanders Sack Speaker Chambers

By: Alphonso Abu Bonar

Liberians were seen on the streets of Pleebo Sodoken District on October 18, 2023, celebrating the pronouncement of ANC Representative Candidate,Anthony F. Williams as the lead candidate to secure the Representative seat of Pleebo Sodoken District, Maryland County.

The long-awaited controversial progressive NEC preliminary results brought smiles and joy to the faces of many Marylanders who said Speaker Chambers had overstayed and October 10, 2023 was a judgment of his legislative life.

It can be recalled that there has been tension in Pleebo Sodoken District since the October 10, 2023 Elections for what the citizens of the district called delay of NEC preliminary results, but with the pronouncement of the results sanity has been restored and the peace is alive.

On the contrary, Speaker Dr. Bohfal Chambers on October 16, 2023 alarmed over what he calls election malpractice and accused the National Election Commission Magistrate of Maryland County.

The Speaker told a team of reporters that NEC results from Old Sodoken are responsible for the misunderstanding amongst citizens of Pleebo Sodoken District which has been promoted and influenced by NEC Magistrate, Hondoria Sadee.

However, with NEC reports that ANC Candidate,Anthony F. Williams was successful, it is unknown if Speaker Dr. Chambers will accept the results based on the allegation against NEC Magistrate, Honoria Sadee or run to court.