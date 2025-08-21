Maryland Superintendent’s Office Halts Harper Demonstration High School Renovations

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Emmanuel Tarpeh Quiah, Maryland County Correspondent

Harper, Maryland County – August 21, 2025 — A planned community-driven renovation project at Harper Demonstration High School has been abruptly halted by the Office of the Maryland County Superintendent, sparking outrage among students, teachers, and parents who had hoped to see long-awaited improvements at the dilapidated institution.

Once a flagship school for academic excellence in southeastern Liberia, the facility located on Maryland Avenue in Harper City, now suffers from leaking roofs, cracked walls, and dangerously overcrowded classrooms that accommodate more than 875 students.

Despite these challenges, classes continue, largely due to the sacrifice of teachers, half of whom are unpaid volunteers. “We feel invisible to the Ministry of Education,” said one teacher. “We’ve reported these issues countless times, but there’s no budget, no response, and no change.”

In a statement released over the weekend, the office of Superintendent Henry Cole ordered all ongoing renovation efforts to cease immediately.

“The Administration disapproves of the ongoing renovation at the Demonstration High School,” the statement read. “While we appreciate development initiatives, no group will be allowed to disrespect or undermine the administration under the guise of development. All work must cease immediately, and those involved will be held accountable if this order is not complied with.”

The statement further noted that the county administration is already “securing funding for immediate repairs” through official channels, insisting that any work outside government procedures is unauthorized.

School principal Emmanuel Y. Dennis has been vocal about the deteriorating condition of the school. “Harper Demonstration High School reflects how we, as a nation, have deprioritized public education,” he said. “When over 875 students are forced to learn in such hazardous conditions, it’s not just a local issue it’s a national disgrace.”

The school employs 20 instructors, but only 10 are on government payroll. The others, many of them degree holders, volunteer their time and rely on meager student fees ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 Liberian Dollars per academic level.

“With zinc roofing rotten, walls cracked, and buildings leaking every rainy season, the facility is simply unfit for quality education,” Dennis emphasized.

The stop-work order has triggered heated debate across Harper.

County officials argue that proper procedures must be followed, while residents accuse the administration of putting politics above education.

“Our children cannot wait for paperwork while roofs collapse over their heads,” said one concerned parent. “We’ve been waiting for decades, and nothing ever changes.”

Education advocates say the Harper case mirrors a nationwide crisis in Liberia’s public schools underfunding, overcrowding, and neglect remain widespread.

As local leaders spar over control and procedure, students continue learning in unsafe conditions, and teachers remain either underpaid or unpaid altogether.

For Harper Demonstration High School, the issue is no longer just about broken buildings. It is about broken promises and the hope that one day, education in Liberia will be prioritized over politics.

