MARKETERS IN KAKATA SPEAK OUT

By; Jamesetta D. Williams –Intern

MONROVIA-Several market women in the commercial city of Kakata, Margibi County have spoken out against the hard economic condition in the country.

The women who spoke to our Intern Reporter recently disclosed that business in the commercial city is moving slowly and things continue to be hard for many of them who sell petty markets like bitter bails, peppers, and other consumable commodities.

One of the market women who only identified herself as Kouba, a seller of bitter bails and peppers in the Vai Town Market said because of the hard situation she usually join her money with other friends to buy the 25kg bag of papers for L$2500.

She said the bitter balls and peppers are very expensive nowadays and after every effort is made to buy the goods at such high prices they will realize that at the end no profit from the sale.

Kouba also lamented because of the hard economic situation in the country buying in kakata is very slow. “Sometimes when we buy the market with high prices, no one will buy them and our market will spoil; the bitter bails and pepper will get ripe and rotten thus, making us to lose,” she narrated.

According to her, the only thing she is living on and supporting her family is the bitter bails and peppers but the business is not going as before. Kouba is appealing to the governments to come to their rescue by giving loans to enable them to engage in other businesses.

Another marketer, Annie smith said that the bitter bails and pepper were supposed to take just a day to finish, but due to the slow buying in the county, the market will overstay and at times spoil.

“Before when we buy the bitter bails and pepper bags L$3,500 we will make L$500 profits but presently because of the situation sometimes we only make L$100 or L$20.00 profit from a bag of bitter bails or pepper. I’m the leader for the bitter bail market, I’ve been there for over five years,” she averred.

Grace Kalone, another businesswoman in Kakata appealed to governments to assist them improve their business adding, “We wake up early 4 0’ Clock AM to buy and sell, this is very risky for us as females and we are not getting anything from the market.”

According to Grace she joined the bitter bails business in 2004 and is still doing it up to the present. She said that the only problem they experienced is when the road project was ongoing.