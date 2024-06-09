Maritime News: MAJOR BOOST FOR MARITIME SECTOR

Monrovia-The Liberia Maritime Authority has recorded great strides in its sector with the latest announcement of an agreement between the Government of Liberia and the People’s Republic of China.

Speaking at celebration marking the 75th anniversary of the Liberian Registry with the Greek Shipping Community at Posidonia 2024, the Commissioner General of the Liberia Maritime Authority, Neto Liegh disclosed that Liberia and the People’s Republic of China are in the final stages of renewing their cooperative maritime agreement.

The Liberian Maritime boss added, “I am delighted to announce that the Republic of Liberia and the People’s Republic of China are in the final stages of renewing our cooperative maritime agreement. This agreement has and will continue to be an important source of cost savings to shipowners, and we expect the agreement to be finalized in the coming days.”

Commissioner Leigh added that whether they be the continued promotion of the principle of freedom of navigation or assisting with specific vessel security incidents, Liberia will continue to be engaged in safeguarding the interests of Liberian-flagged vessels.

“As we continue to confront the wind of change thrust upon us by the complex global political events in the middle east and other areas of the world, it is important that we build strong relationship between the Registry and shipowners. This is meant to foster the shared values of safety, security and environmental protection. Such a relationship will provide an easy avenue for open communication and collaboration in addressing issues affecting the safety and security of Liberian-flagged vessels,” he added.

He added, “Most importantly, it will lead to the Registry exploring opportunities for the employment of more trained sea fearers and seamen onboard Liberian-flagged vessels. Through the Liberian Ship Owners Council based in Greece, this relationship can be more prosperous and benefitting to the mutual interests of the Registry and the many ship owners that comprised the council.”

“We must emphasize that the values which underpin the Liberian Registry, that is, the firm commitment to safety, security and environmental protection will be at the heart of our interaction with partners and stakeholders in the maritime industry. Our commitment to international maritime conventions and instruments, international security, combatting of terrorism and other crimes at sea, and fighting the illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances remain firm,” Commissioner Liegh pointed out.

The Maritime boss noted that, “While we stress our commitment to upholding our values and urge all ship owners to remain committed to the shared values that have marked our interaction over the years, the Liberian Registry must remain at the forefront of the global maritime industry through the continued improvement of its services and the upgrading of its capacity to respond not only to the current trends but also to the emerging needs and demands of the industry. I have absolutely not an ounce of doubt that the Registry will remain a vibrant and dynamic force in the maritime industry in the many years to come.”

He at the same time, extended his heartfelt thanks to the global staff of the Liberian Registry for their hard work as well as the entire Greek shipping community for your trust and partnership adding, “Our mutual support and cooperation have been longstanding and will continue to strengthen as we grow together. The winds of change are upon us and to navigate these currents effectively, we must build strong relationships based on our mutual values and commitment to upholding safety, security and protecting the marine environment.”