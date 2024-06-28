MARITIME: NaFAA Signs MoU With Regional Maritime University

Accra, Ghana—The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) and the Regional Maritime University (RMU) Thursday, June 27, 2024, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering excellence in education, training, and research setting the stage for sustainable management of marine resources. The signing ceremony marked a new chapter in the evolution of fisheries and maritime education.

The ceremony, held at the Regional Maritime University (RMU) in Accra, was a testament to the shared commitment of both institutions to enhance the skills and capabilities of fisheries and maritime professionals. Building on a successful collaboration initiated in 2018, which saw the training and certification of 50 seafarers, this expanded partnership reflects ongoing dedication to progress and development.

Signing on behalf of the Government of Liberia the Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority Madam Emma Metieh Glassco emphasized the sectors’ vital role in the economy, highlighting the contributions to employment, food security, and livelihoods, at the same time addressing the pressing challenges of overfishing, climate change, and pollution.

Under the MoU, NaFAA will select and nominate the most capable seafarers for training at the Regional Maritime University. This is aimed at providing professionals in the fisheries and maritime sectors with modern technical skills, elevating their professional status and enabling them to make significant contributions to the maritime industry.

Accordingly, under the MoU NaFAA will cover all financial liabilities associated with the training, underscoring its commitment to investing in the future of the fisheries and maritime sectors. Additionally, NaFAA will collaborate with RMU to design special programs for capacity building, ensuring that the training programs are relevant and meet industry needs.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University Dr. Jethro W. Brooks Jr. reaffirmed the university’s dedication to excellence in maritime education and research. Dr. Brooks noted that the MoU aligns with the Regional Maritime University, RMU’s strategic goals of fostering regional cooperation and contributing to the sustainable development of Africa’s maritime industry. Dr. Brooks also highlighted Regional Maritime University, RMU’s successful track record of partnerships, and expressed optimism about the collaboration’s potential to drive innovation and provide valuable insights into sustainable fisheries management.

Moreover, the NaFAA press release indicated that through the partnership, RMU will not only train seafarers and fishermen in modern technical skills but will also provide comprehensive capacity-building programs for NaFAA staff, including advanced training in fisheries, maritime, and modern shipping management skills, ensuring that NaFAA’s staff are well-equipped to lead and innovate within the industry. The Regional Maritime University, RMU will also assist in building NaFAA’s capacity in fisheries management, conducting joint research, and organizing symposiums and forums to advance the Liberian fisheries sector and the West African region.

Meanwhile, during the signing ceremony, both parties acknowledged the significance of this partnership as a symbol of their mutual dedication to excellence, sustainability, and development. The signatories collectively mentioned, “this agreement is more than a document; it is a pledge to work together towards a future of innovation and sustainable growth”.