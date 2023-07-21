Manifest Soul Winning Outreach Initiative Intercedes For Liberia in Israel Fulfills God’s Prophesies; Places Liberian Flag in Jesus’ Tomb

By Mark N. Mengonfia mmenginfia@gamail.com

The head of Manifest Soul Winning Outreach Initiative, Minister Alicemae Kwapo is in Israel on a tour of that Holy land.

She has gone in fulfillment of a two year prophecies she received from God.

In an exclusive interview, the Liberian lady said when she received the revelation years back that she would get confirmation from God in Israel that the ministry entrusted into her care will do exploit in the lives of many both believers and unbelievers young and old weak and strong, she didn’t doubt but said, “I also like Jeremiah in 1:6-8 told myself and told God in prayer two years ago that I was not ready nor qualified.”

She added, “But as it is written in Colossians 1:11 and in Romans 8:29-31, when God has a work for you he qualifies you and today I’m in Israel and testifying to all He has assured me He would do and the others I believe He will perfect as he has said it.”

She said when she reached that holy land, one of the first things that were on her mind was the wellbeing of Liberia and how to testify the goodness of God by visiting biblical sites.

According to her, visiting the tomb of Jesus Christ increased her faith in Christ more and it was one of the greatest things that ever happened to her stating, “I took Liberia flag in the Tomb of our Lord and offered prayers for Liberia.”

She furthered, “I went on my own as God instructed me and I was the only one who placed Liberia flag in the Tomb of Christ, Mark, it was a different felling because I went with a set mind focusing on Christ and when we came out of the tomb, there were few of us who broke down and cried.”

Asked about the prayer she offered for Liberia, Minister Kwapo said, “The Lord will take Charge of this Election.”

According to her, God has cleared the atmosphere of manipulation and that anyone insisting on manipulating the election will provoke God’s wrath on their household.

“Specifically, God asked me to take the flag as absolute daughter of the soil 100% Liberian and He will restore our Nation back to it status amongst nations,” she said.

“I knelt down to quietly pray, telling God thanks that He will do as He said He would and like the voice in the Tomb spoke and said to me, walk by faith and not by sight, I will and believe God will do as He say,” the woman of God intoned.

According to her, the Lord, God sent her in that holy land to present the country flag to the Lord stating, “I have done what you instructed me to do I commit Liberia, my family, the Ministry entrusted into my care by you back to you, Lord for the sake of your striving faithful servants heal our land was my additional prayer request on behalf of our people in general.”

According to her, her one-week tour took her to Jerusalem, Israel Museum’s Shrine of the Book with the Dead Sea Scrolls, visit at the Model of the Herodian City of Jerusalem, visit Yad Vad Vashem, Ein Karem and Bethlehem, the birthplace of Christ.

Also, while on the tour, she visited the old city of Jerusalem, the Temper Mount and the Garden of Gethsemane, Nazareth.

Today Friday, the woman of God is expected to visit Golan Heights/ Sea of Galilee, the Mount of Beatitudes and other historic places of that Holy land.

She indicated that the Ministry God entrusted her with is all about winning souls to His kingdom and as well as helping those in need of kindness.