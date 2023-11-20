Man kills Month-Old Baby Mother In Pleebo

By: Alphonso Abu Bonar

A 30-year-old man identified as Mr. Saydee Wesley Doe has allegedly murdered Esther Toe who had just given birth to his month-old baby in Pleebo Sodoken District, Maryland County.

The accident occurred in the Zone Four (4) Community on November 19, 2023, at 4:45 am. An eyewitness told our correspondent that the late Esther death was the result of Saydee Wesley Doe beating her to death.

According to them, Saydee Wesley Doe came from out drink and started to ask his month-old baby mother, Esther Toe about their children and the deceased told him that the children had gone to the neighbor’s house to watch a movie.

The eyewitness testified that after the explanation of the late Esther Toe, her boyfriend Saydee Wesley Doe got very angry and started to beat her so unmercifully that she felt unconscious and was later taken to the hospital where she was announced dead.

When contacted by the Liberia National Police, PleeboSodoken District Detachment, the police confirmed the case and said the case had been transferred to Harper City to further investigate Saydee Wesley Doe as well as sending the case to court.

At the same time, the Liberia National Police told our correspondent that the allegation was taken at the police station by the deceased sister Evelyn Geebah at 3:35-4:45 am on November 19, 2023.

“Evelyn came to the police station and said to us that my sister’s boyfriend beat her and we took her to the hospital; he wants to run away right now as I speak. This is why I have come for you to go arrest him quickly so that he cannot escape. That is how I collected a few officers and we brought him over, LNP OPS explained.”

Meanwhile, the perpetrator, Mr. Saydee Wesley Doe is in police custody awaiting police investigation for upward court trial.