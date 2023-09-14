Man, 27, Admits Selling Human Parts

Police in Pleebo City, Maryland County are currently investigating a man believed to be in his early 27 identify as Francis Sonpon for selling the body parts of a three day old child in Boniken Township, Karluway Electoral District #3, Maryland county.

Francis Sonpon has been charged with corpse abuse in violation of the penal code,” Police in Maryland said.

The incident took place on Sunday, September 10, 2023 when citizens of the town informed the Police. According to several residents, the selling of human parts is the first of its kind to happen in the town.

Speaking to reporters, one of the residents of Boniken Township, Alex Boauty said while going on his farm on Sunday morning, he saw the suspect coming from the bush with a bag that he said contained bush meat for sale.

Mr. Boauty explained that he approached Suspect Francis Sanpon and asked him that he wanted some of the meat to buy.

He said when the suspect opened the bag, he was very concerned what kind of meat because he hasn’t seen such meat before, something which he said with further observation and questions, Suspect Sanpon said that it was not meat but rather human parts he was carrying in the bag.

Boauty said suspect Sanpon admitted that on Friday, September 8, 2023, he visited the burial site of a three day old baby who had died at Karloken Health Center on Friday, September 8, 2023 and was subsequently buried.

According to Bouty, Sonpon’s actions was not only alarming but also left many people in Boniken in tears and fear, as it was the first time such an incident had occurred.

He alleged that the suspect also admitted to selling some of the body parts to others who left the town, including the mother of the three day-old deceased. Mr. Bouty added that the situation has left residents panicking because it’s strange for such to have happened in the town. Residents hope that the law will take its course.

Suspect Francis Sanpon is currently in Police custody and is undergoing thorough investigation in the county.