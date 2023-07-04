MAN, 26, ARRESTED WITH HUGE AMMUNITION IN GANTA

MONROVIA-The Joint Security Forces assigned in Ganta, Nimba County have apprehended a 26-year-old man and his girlfriend with a significant cache of weaponry including 98 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

The haul consisted of two magazines each containing 39 rounds along with 38 spare rounds all reportedly smuggled from Guinea to Liberia.

The suspect identified as Richard Kollie was traveling with his girlfriend when they were intercepted by authorities in Ganta and were destined for Kakata City. The reasons behind Kollie’s transportation of such a large amount of AK-47 ammunition from Guinea to Liberia have not yet been disclosed.

Upon their apprehension, the 26-year-old man and his girlfriend were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Division of the Liberia National Police for further investigation.

According to reports from Nimba County, it was revealed that Richard Kollie’s relative had served as military personnel in Guinea but recently passed away. This unfortunate event allegedly prompted the suspect to travel to Guinea to speak with family members. However, upon his return, he was found in possession of the ammunition.

Richard Kollie, who formerly worked as a generator repairman in Ganta but has since moved to Boy Town around Kakata City, has informed the police during the investigation that he was carrying the 98 rounds of ammunition to Kakata City. Nevertheless, his true mission remains undisclosed to the media at this time.

