Man, 22, Forced In Poro Society

By Mark B. Dumbar

Monrovia-Jan-11-TNR: Report emanating from the northern county of Lofa says a 22-year-old, Frankie S. Kollie, has been forced by traditional men in the county to join the Poro Society.

According to the report, the situation took place during the evening hour of Tuesday, when the victim and his grandfather had concluded their farming activities for the day.

The traditional men who are all members of the Poro Society are accused of forcing Mr. Kollie to join the Poro Society despite a warning by the Chairman of the Traditional Council of Liberia, Chief Zanzan Karwor some time ago that no one should be forced to join any traditional society.

At the Chief, Karwor warned that people should join the Poro and Sandi Societies based on their own volition and not to be forced.

Despite Chief Karwor’s warning, it is alleged that another force traditional practice has taken place in Lofa County where a 22-year-old man was forced by some elders and Zoes to join the Poro Society against his will.

According to the report, the elders and zoes said Mr. Kollie has reached the age to learn traditional skills as a man and as such, it was now time that he became a member of the Poro Society.

Our source further disclosed that the victim is a member of the Christian Community in the town, but was forced against his will to do something that he never dreamt of becoming.

According to the report, the victim’s grandfather was allegedly beaten by members of the Poro Society when his grandson was forcedly taken away by the men to the Poro bush.

Sources confirmed that Kollie is a senior student at one of the high schools in Lofa County. The source furthered that when men from the Christian Community engaged the elders and zoeson the issue, they were also beaten and stoned by members of the Poro Society.

Meanwhile, the Christian Community has called on the Liberia National Police to intervene in the situation to ensure that justice is accorded to the victim.

At the same time, the Chairman of the town, Mulbah Thomas has assured the Christian Community that the situation will be put under control in the shortest possible time.