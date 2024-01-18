Man, 22, Finally Released From Poro Bush

By Mark B. Dumbar

Monrovia-Jan-18-TNR: Report emanating from the northern county of Lofa (Foya), says the 22-years-old man, Frankie S. Kollie who was forcibly taken by a group of traditional men in the county to join the Poro society has been released in Foya.

According to the report, the situation of the 22-years-old man to be initiated into the Poro Society has raised serious concern among traditional elders in the county.

The traditional leaders, through the County Superintendent of Foya, Clarence Sackie has mandated those involved in taking the man in the traditional bush to release the 12th grade student from the Poro bush.

Our source confirmed that early morning on January 11; the traditional men released the senior student upon the intervention of some traditional leaders in Foya District. According to the report, the family Kollie has hailed the intervention by the traditional leaders, and the county officials for the release of Kollie from the Poro Bush.

Our source furthered that the family of the 22 year-old man has demanded that their son be brought out from the Poro bush and with the involvement of other traditional leaders and county authorities, Mr. Francis Kollie was immediately released.

Kollie according to family sources is a 12th grade student who is currently in school and waiting to sit for the WASSCE examination. The family of the man is concerned about the senior student’s health while in the bush.

According to report, Francis family has taken him to a nearby hospital in Lofa County to check up. His family has confirmed that he is good in health.