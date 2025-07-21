Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By: Emmanuel Tarpeh Quiah, Southeast Contributor

PLEEBO- Maryland County – July 21, 2025 -A devastating motorcycle accident occurred on Saturday, July 19, 2025, along the main road in Gbolobo Besseken, Pleebo Sodoken District, resulting in the death of 35-year-old Abel Blamo, a resident of Juluken, Grand Kru County. Blamo was traveling alone on his motorcycle from Pleebo City, where he had visited a family relative, back to his hometown.

According to eyewitness accounts, another motorcycle carrying six passengers veered into Blamo’s lane while approaching a curve, likely due to potholes on their side of the road. The collision was head-on, and both bikes crashed violently. All individuals involved were rushed to the Pleebo Health Center, where Blamo was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The rider of the other motorcycle admitted fault for the collision while receiving treatment but reportedly left the health center later. The Liberia National Police have seized both motorcycles and launched an investigation into the incident.

In a remarkable display of community solidarity, a team of local motorcyclists transported Blamo’s body to Juluken in the early hours of Sunday, July 20, and handed it over to the bereaved family.

