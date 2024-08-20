LTA: Acting LTA Board Signs First Regulations

Liberia-The acting board of commissioners at the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) have signed its first regulations with the intention of opening the telecom market for all.

The signing ceremony was convened Monday, August 19, 2024 at the offices of the institution on the Roberts International Airport Highway.

The two regulations signed by the Board include Numbering Regulations which includes a revised Numbering Plan and regulations on the Wholesale Access to Telecommunication Network for the Provision of Value-Added Services.

Speaking at the ceremony, the chairperson of the acting board of commissioners, Abdullah L. Kamara said, “We are privileged to be signatories to regulations that will enhance the opportunities for many Liberians and Liberia entrepreneurs as well as improve service quality and government revenue.”

Putting a face to what the ‘Numbering Regulations’ is, Mr. Kamara said it provides a framework for the efficient allocation, assignment, utilization and management of all telecommunication numbers, including Short Codes throughout the nation in a fair and non-discriminatory manner.

He indicated that prior to the regulation, all Short Codes were assigned through the Mobile Network Operators. “They had absolutely full control over who they assigned numbers to and exactly how much they would charge. No regulation existed” he stressed.

According to the LTA Boardchair, applicants were charged several thousand United States Dollars for the use of Short Codes and there were additional fees assessed something he said made anyone seeking to enter the Mobile Money Market for would not be given a fair market price to acquire a Short Code because they would be in direct competition with the very Mobile Network Operators in the same business.

The new Numbering Regulation will change the market because according to him, all Short Codes will now become a national resource fully controlled like Spectrum in some respects, under the LTA.

He indicated that the Numbering Regulation dictates LTA alone will allocate, assign, and manage the delegation of all Short Codes providing equal access to all applicants on a first come first serve basis with basic requirements.

There are specific categories for 3 digits thru 6-digit Short Codes with provisions for Toll Free, Premium, and other specially assigned numbers. The regulation clearly states there will be no exclusive perpetual rights to numbers the revised Numbering Plan sets forth.

He told the press conference that application fee for short code is $25.00 USD and $150.00 SD per year Authorization Fee. The exception is the 3 digit, limited-in-number Short Code which has an Authorization Fee of $1,500 USD and all of the processes start and end with the LTA.

“This framework provides for effective competition, decentralizing the control of scarce national resources. It will ensure transparency enhancing competition and opening up business opportunities for smaller entrepreneurs especially Liberians” he indicated.

Also speaking about the regulations on the Wholesale Access to Telecommunication Networks for the Provision of Value-Added Services (VAS), the LTA acting Boardchair said it sets forth the criteria for fair market cost-based access for Short Code businesses to reach their customers through the Mobile Networks Operators (MNO’s).

According to the him, the VAS Regulations facilitates the development of the telecom sector and also provides guidelines for aggregators, who are mediators for smaller Short Code users to gain access through the MNO’s [the only means through which businesses may access their customer base thus the regulations require that MNO’s must give access to Short Code users] promoting sustainable wholesale access of non-telecom services.

In the VAS regulation, it mandates MNOs to provide access.

Mr. Kamara said LTA has set a period for transitional arrangement requiring all numbering resources active or reserved to transition to the LTA after which the LTA will determine the numbering authorization fee.

“This is a period during which MNO’s will use to transfer their control and terminate their contracts with Short Code businesses they presently have agreements with. We do not have an interest in disrupting the market” he said.

All these are happening now because the Boardchair after extensive research, review and public consultation as required by the LTA Act that gave them the responsibility to operate said services.