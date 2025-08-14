LRA Subpoenaed!

Criminal Court ‘A’ Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie has issued a subpoena for the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) to testify in the high-profile Capitol arson case involving defendant Thomas Etheridge and five others.

The move follows a request by state prosecutors who asked the court to verify the authenticity of a US$6 million criminal appearance bond filed on behalf of the accused. The bond, posted by Patrick B. Coleman, was intended to secure their release from the Monrovia Central Prison.

Prosecutors cited Section 13.4 of the Criminal Procedure Law, which mandates the court to confirm that any security offered as bond is both genuine and sufficient.

Specifically, the prosecution wants the LRA to clarify details concerning property valuation documents, including a Real Estate Tax Demand Notice (No. 030398417) and a tax payment receipt (No. 598471). They also expect a response to a prior subpoena duces tecum served on the agency.

Defense lawyers objected to the prosecution’s motion, arguing it was outside of standard trial procedure. However, Judge Willie overruled their objection.

Once the LRA has testified, the court is expected to entertain final arguments before ruling on whether the defendants will be released on bond.

