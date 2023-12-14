LNRCS Donates To Monrovia Central Prison

By: Perry B. Zordyu

The Liberian National Red Cross Society (LNRSC) over the weekend donated food and non-food items to the Monrovia Center Prison.

Making the donation, the Secretary General of LNRCS Gregory Blamo said the donation marks a significant commitment to humanitarian aid which underscores tye entity unwavering dedication to addressing the basic needs of communities facing challenges and a privilege to stand in solidarity with those involved which according to him inmates is of no exception.

“We have come to present to the management of the Monrovia Center Prison 50 bags of 25kg rice, 2 sets of pots, 10 gallons of argo-oil, 26 packs of toothpaste, multipurpose soap amongst others and we hope it will provide some relief and comfort to the individuals within the Monrovia Center Prison.

Mr. Blamo stressed that the Liberian National Red Cross Society firmly believe I the transformative power of compassion which through the donation, aim to to make a positive impact on lives of those residing in the Monrovia Center Prison.

The LNRCS SG furthered that the donation is an inspiration for further collaborative efforts adding that they are open up to dialogue and cooperation between both the LNRCS and the Monrovia Center Prison as well as national stakeholders to continue fostering resilience, compassion and positive change within the society.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Prison, the Superintendent of the prison Varney Lake described such items as timely and thanked the Red Cross family for showing inmates a kind gesture in times of their needs.

Superintendent Varney Lake also welcome the collaboration of the Liberian National Red Cross Society and the management of the Monrovia Center Prison adding it will wholeheartedly enable them to solve some issues faced as management.