LNP Warns Would Be Trouble Makers

By Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

The Deputy Director for Operations of the Liberia National Police, Col. Marvin Sarkor has warned would be trouble makers during the October 10 Presidential and Legislative Elections process that they face the full constitutional weight of the law.

Col. Sarkor said the Liberia National Police through the Joint Security Forces will protect the peace and stability of the country during and after these elections in line with its constitutional mandate.

“No Liberian want to go back to war, we will protect the constitution to the best of our ability; we will do everything in making show to protect the country in the confine of the law,” col. Sarkor indicated.

Speaking Thursday on the media in Monrovia, the LNP Deputy boss noted that the police will not relent to go after those Liberians who have plans to undermine the peace and stability of the country.

According to him, the United Nations will not send peacekeeping forces to Liberia neither the Economic Community of West African States would do same if Liberians do not protect the peace of their own country.

He said the protection of the country’s peace is a coordinated effort of every Liberian, stressing that the LNP will take out troublemakers by ensuring that such individual accounts for his/her action or outcome.

“People making threatening remarks, I consider some of those comments as empty threats, and those people who are making those remarks we are monitoring them; if there is any violent activities we will hold you responsible because you said it, “he indicated.

Speaking further, Col. Sarkor assured Liberians of the Joint Security forces’ capacity to protect the peace of the country stressing that they are training more Liberians who will increase the current number of the Joint Security.

He also admitted that the LNP and other security apparatus can only be effective when they have the needed logistical support that will make the officers proactive. Col. Sarkor said the Government of Liberia is working to ensure that the required vehicles and other necessary equipment are provided to the joint security for their effective operations during these electioneering processes.

He said the LNP and other security apparatus would police the elections in a professional manner with all the needed logistics which are being worked out by the relevant authorities.