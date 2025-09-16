LNP Looks Into Rape Allegation Against Government Official

By Jamesetta D Williams

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has confirmed that it has opened an investigation into allegations of rape involving Deputy Minister for Youth Development at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. J. Bryant McGill.

According to ACP Susie T. Telleh, Head of the Women and Children Protection Section of the LNP, the complaint was formally lodged on August 30, 2025, and involves the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old minor.

Speaking at the LNP Headquarters in Monrovia on Friday, ACP Telleh stressed that the case has been referred to her department for handling. She disclosed that investigators have already conducted interviews with key individuals, reviewed evidence, and taken steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the victim.

“The suspect has made himself available for questioning and additional investigative actions are currently underway,” she said.

ACP Telleh emphasized that rape cases are treated with the highest degree of confidentiality and professionalism within the police force. She assured the public that the wellbeing of the victim remains the top priority, with social workers and medical professionals providing the necessary care and support.

“The Liberia National Police wish to assure the public that no one is above the law. We remain firmly committed to impartiality, professionalism, and the pursuit of justice regardless of status or affiliation,” she added. She further appealed to the public to refrain from speculation and allow the investigative process to proceed with integrity.

The case has generated widespread public concern given that it involves a sitting government official. The LNP says updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

