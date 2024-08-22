LNP: LNP Dismisses Officer For Theft

Liberia-The Administration of the Liberia National Police (LNP) has dismissed Corporal Sabastine G. Weedee (LNP-2753) of the Police Support Unit (PSU) with immediate effect for criminal misconduct.

The dismissal follows a complaint filed by Estella Metzger, an employee of the United Bank of Africa (UBA). Ms. Metzger alleged that Officer Weedee visited the UBA 5th Street branch in Sinkor under the pretense of conducting business.

During a brief absence from her desk, Officer Weedee allegedly stole one hundred United States dollars from a customer’s deposit left on the desk.

During the preliminary investigation, Corporal Weedee admitted to the crime and was charged with theft of property.

The LNP has termed his actions as a gross violation of Section 8.1(a) of the Liberia National Police Disciplinary Regulations of 2016.

Corporal Weedee has been instructed to cease identifying with the Liberia National Police to avoid future embarrassment.

He has also been instructed to turn over all government properties in his possession, including badges, uniforms, ID card, and boots/shoes among others, to the Human Resource Management Division.