In a proactive effort to enhance community safety during the upcoming Christmas festival, the Community Service section of the Liberia National Police in Maryland has organized a day-long crime-solving mentor sensitization awareness session.
This initiative held on December 20, 2023 aimed to empower and educate community watch forum officers on effective crime-solving techniques and strategies.
It brought together dedicated officers from the Liberia National Police Community Service Section headed by Officer MunahSieh and members of various communities watch forums in Maryland.
The focus was on fostering collaboration and strengthening the partnership between law enforcement and the local communities to ensure a secure festive season.
During the sensitization program, Officer Munah Sieh, head of the Community Service Section shared insights and practical knowledge with the community watch officers.
“By equipping our community watch officers with enhanced skills and knowledge, we are creating a stronger, more vigilant network that can contribute significantly to maintaining law and order in our neighborhoods,” She started
Community Watch Forum officers headed by Baway Chenekenexpressed gratitude for the Liberia National Police’s proactive approach to community safety. “This initiative has not only provided us with valuable tools to address security challenges but has also strengthened the bond between the police force and our communities,” remarked Officer Baway, head of community Watch Forum.
As Liberia prepares to celebrate the Christmas festival, the collaboration between law enforcement and community watch forums is expected to contribute significantly to a safer and more secure environment in across Harper, and Marylaatlargerge.
