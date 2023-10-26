LNFS Probes Fire Incident At Finance Ministry

The Physical Audit Unit of the Ministry of Finance in the early hours of Wednesday saw huge smoke sparking uncertainties over what has caused by a fire outbreak.

Eyewitnesses on the scene disclosed that the smoke began intense as early as 6:00 A.M. with some onlookers calling in the firefighters.

The cause of the fire incident is yet to be established as there has been no independent statement on what has caused the unfortunate fire incident at the Finance Ministry.

But in a hurriedly prepared press release issued yesterday morning, the Ministry of Finance, Development Planning disclosed that during the early morning of Wednesday October 25, 2023, fire gutted one of the offices on the third floor of the Ministry.

According to the release, with the support of the Liberia National Fire Service and workers of the Ministry of Finance, the fire was successfully extinguished with no loss of lives or injuries. “We also wish to inform the public that Central Government financial records were not affected by the fire outbreak,” the ministry averred.

According to the release, the Liberia National Fire Service has collected relevant information is investigating the cause of the fire outbreak adding that the outcome of the LNFS investigation will be made public including the extent of the damage to the section of the third floor.

“While the investigation is ongoing, the Ministry of Finance wishes to inform and assure its staff, the business community, taxpayers, and the general public that regular operations have resumed,” the release added.

At the same time, the Ministry of Finance, and Development Planning has lauded the Liberia National Fire Service and staff of the ministry for their gallantry in extinguishing the fire and serving a critical national asset.

The Physical Audit Unit of the Ministry of Finance is in the southwest wing of the Ministry key to tones of financial audit documents of all government transactions.