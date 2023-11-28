LMTI Institute Congratulates ArcelorMittal Staff

By, Washington Tumay Watson

The Administration of the Liberia Maritime Training Institute has congratulated members of ArcelorMittal for successfully completing the Port Facility Security Officer Course.

According to the information emanating from the official social media page of the LMTI On November 20, 2023, received 5 members of ArcelorMittal for their short course program. The management of the Liberia Maritime Training Institute indicated that the course lasted for three days.

The LMTI further disclosed that within three days, the five staff of ArcelorMittal after completion of the program each participant received a certificate. The LMIT’s commendation to the ArcelorMittal management for the support to the five staff who successfully completed the short course program has proven ArcelorMittal’s interest in human resource capacity development.

According to information, ArcelorMittal is providing young Liberians the opportunity to acquire degrees through their scholarship programs.