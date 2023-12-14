LMDI To Hold Speakership Debate

By Mark B. Dumbar

A veteran Liberian Journalist and Founder of the Liberia Media for Democratic Initiatives (LMDI) in Liberia, John O. Kollie has disclosed that the LMDI will host its first ever Speakership debate in the country.

According to him, the Speakership debate is very cardinal to those lawmakers who have interest in the speakership position at the National Legislature.

Speaking Wednesday, December 13, 2023, on a local radio station, he said LMDI has conducted numerous debates across the country. According to him, during the just-ended Presidential and Legislative Elections, the LMDI conducted a presidential debate to allow individuals give their point of development. He said it gives a line of how well they are intelligent.

According to him, it is not a witch-hunt for any lawmaker but it is intended to help their colleagues at the House to know the direction they are going as lawmakers. Kollie disclosed that the Speakership debate will be held on December 20, 2023.

He said during the October 10 Presidential and Legislative Elections, those who classified themselves as the most intelligent did not appear for any of the debate.

He named incumbent George M. Weah, the leader of ANC, Alexander B. Cummings and President-elect, Joseph N Boakiawho did not attend the October 10 Presidential and Legislative Elections debate.

He mentioned that the main focus of the debate is to tell their constituents what they can do as lawmakers. According to him, as Speaker of the House of Representatives, “You need to speak for the people.”

Kollie mentioned that some elected lawmakers who won across the country and are vying for the Speakership position at the Legislature need to attend the debate as it is intended to ensure that those vying for the position understand the working of the Legislature.

According to him, other individuals who are interested in the Speakership have accepted to participate in the debate while others are requesting to speak with their followers. He reminded candidates for the Speakership that the debate is about speaking to the people and in return, they can ask the candidates some questions relative to the position they are vying for.

Kollie said Liberians who are intelligent need not to escape debate. He said Musu Bility, who won in Nimba county District#7, has consented to participate in the debate for the Speakership and promised to go anywhere the LMDI carries the debate. According to him, “Debate can increase your intelligence as a professional lawmaker.”

Kollie said the Speakership debate is important in the country, and as such people should not escape it because it is based on the candidates’ input that will encourage their colleagues to vote for them.

He added that the LMDI debate team was asked not to use the Capitol Building to hold the Speakership debate. He argued that there is no law that prevents a group from holding a national debate at the Capitol Building.

Kollie disclosed that the LMDI will announce a new venue for the Speakership debate soon adding, “We will have invitations for people to attend the Speakership debate.”