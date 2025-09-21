LLA, S/Court To Coordinate In Adjudicating Land Disputes

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Liberia Land Authority and the Supreme Court at the Temple of Justice have begun negotiations in working as a team in adjudicating Land Disputes.

At a well-attended meeting on Friday, the two institutions agreed to set up a committee that would work to institute a policy that will guide Land issues in the Country.

The Friday meeting was attended by the Chief Justice of Liberia, Yamie Gbessay who presided, the Liberia National Bar Association, the Trial Judges Association and the Liberia Land Authority. The Meeting was held in the conference room of the Chief Justice.

Speaking at the meeting the Chief Justice, Yarmie Gbessay, appealed to the Leadership of the Liberia Land Authority to revisit fees charged for investigative survey during Land Disputes trial before the Court.

The Chief Justice described the fees charged as exorbitant considering the Economic situation of our Country. Justice Gbessay said most people abandoned their Land cases before the Court because they are unable to raise the investigative survey fees. The Chief Justice called for a reasonable amount as investigative survey fees that will be affordable for every Liberian.

In response, the leadership of the Liberia Land Authority headed by its Chairman Samuel F. Kpakio, lauded the Chief Justice for the meeting and the appeal made. Chairman Kpakio in a very respectful manner asked the Chief Justice to give him two weeks to respond to his appeal. The Liberia Land Authority Chairman said, he will consult the Board of Commissioners of the Liberia Land Authority on the appeal made by the Chief Justice.

In an effort to minimize the existence of probated fake Land deeds, the Chief Justice in the meeting suggested that all Land Deeds should be registered by the Liberia Land Authority before probating it at the Court. Chief Justice Gbessay said, the Liberia Land Authority is in a very good position to determine good deeds from the fake ones. The Liberia Land Authority has well trained technicians to authenticate fake deeds from the good ones.

In response, the Chairman of the Liberia Land Authority Samuel Kpakio agreed with the suggestion from the Chief Justice, Yarmie Gbessay and promised to work with his team to make sure that all deeds before the Liberia Land Authority will be scrutinized and authenticated as good deeds before going to Court for probating.

The Friday meeting is a step forward in mitigating Land Disputes in the Country by the Supreme Court and the Liberia Land Authority.