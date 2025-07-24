Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

PRESIDENT BOAKAI CONFERS NATIONAL HONOR ON ABRAHAM AVI ZAIDENBERG

MONROVIA- As part of the celebrations marking Liberia’s 178th Independence Anniversary, President Joseph N. Boakai has conferred the Nation’s Highest Honor on Mr. Abraham Avi Zaidenberg, Executive Managing Director of the Liberia International Ship and Corporate Registry Trust Company (LISCR).

In a ceremony held at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town on Thursday, July 24, President Boakai bestowed upon Mr. Zaidenberg the title of Knight Grand Commander in the Humane Order of African Redemption, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to Liberia’s national development.

President Boakai highlighted Mr. Zaidenberg’s illustrious career spanning more than four decades.

Mr. Abraham Avi Zaidenberg is a distinguished leader whose contributions have significantly impacted Liberia’s economic and social landscape.

Born on July 23, 1956, Mr. Zaidenberg holds dual citizenship as an American and Israeli, reflecting a life of global engagement. He began his career journey in Israel, later establishing himself in the United States, and eventually making Liberia his second home since 1999. His diverse professional and philanthropic pursuits have left an indelible mark across multiple sectors in Liberia.

Professional Excellence and Leadership

Mr. Zaidenberg’s career spans over four decades, marked by pioneering ventures and leadership excellence. He is currently the Principal of YCF Group LLC and has served as the Executive Managing Director of the Liberia International Ship and Corporate Registry Trust Company (LISCR) since 1999. Under his stewardship, LISCR became a global leader in maritime and corporate services, a testament to his visionary leadership and commitment to excellence.

LISCR assumed control of the Liberia Maritime Shipping Registry during a period of significant underperformance, with only 1,400 vessels registered under the Liberian flag due to the country’s civil war. Today, LISCR manages a registry of over 6,000 ships, making it the largest ship registry in the world. Beyond its leadership in the industry, LISCR undertook a comprehensive digitization initiative, dramatically improving registry quality, simplifying the registration process, and enhancing service delivery.

From 2004 to 2015, Mr. Zaidenberg served as Executive Board Chairman of Cellcom Telecommunications Inc., a pioneer in Liberia’s telecommunications sector. At the time of Cellcom’s entry, SIM cards were sold for $65, scratch cards cost $15 for 30 days of validity, and telecommunications services were limited to Monrovia and accessible only to the societal elite. Cellcom revolutionized the market, reducing SIM card prices to $1 and scratch card costs to $5 with unlimited validity. This transformation democratized access to telephone services for ordinary Liberians nationwide. Cellcom also introduced 3G and later 4G technology, making data services widely available and affordable, paving the way for Liberia’s modern telecom landscape.

Under Mr. Zaidenberg’s leadership, LISCR expanded its impact by taking over the management of the Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI). The institute was transformed into a world-class training center, offering free education to Liberian cadets and equipping them with vital maritime skills. Graduates are placed on international shipping vessels immediately upon completing their training. Looking ahead, LMTI is set to transition into a full-fledged Maritime University, granting degrees and further advancing maritime education in Liberia. Additionally, Mr. Zaidenberg is also the co-owner of the Telecom International Alliance (TIA), which plays a pivotal role in gateway monitoring services for Liberia.

Social Impact and Philanthropy

Mr. Zaidenberg’s commitment to Liberia transcends business. A staunch advocate for sports development, he has made significant contributions to the country’s football legacy. As Chairman of LISCR Football Club since 2001, he has fostered a culture of excellence, propelling the club to multiple championship victories and elevating Liberia’s sports profile.

His dedication extends to supporting national initiatives such as the Liberia National Football Team, affectionately known as the Lone Star, and the National County Sports Meets, which unite and inspire communities across Liberia.

Global Ventures

Beyond Liberia, Mr. Zaidenberg’s entrepreneurial endeavors include owning Golden Sun Jewelry, a thriving enterprise with seven retail stores in Israel, and co-owning Hapoel Tel Aviv, one of Israel’s most prominent basketball teams. His global perspective and commitment to excellence have defined his career across continents.

Legacy and Commitment

Since his arrival in Liberia in 1999, Mr. Zaidenberg has been unwavering in his dedication to advancing the nation’s development. His endeavors exemplify innovation, collaboration, and philanthropy, establishing him as a genuine ally and partner to Liberia. He served as President of the Rotary Club of Liberia from 2003 – 2004, contributing significantly to its mission. Additionally, he holds the esteemed title of Honorary Deputy Grand Master of Masons in The Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Masons, Republic of Liberia.

