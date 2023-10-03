LINU Takes Campaign To Southeast

By Mark B. Dumbar

The National Spokesman of Team New Liberia, Samuel SakanraJohnson has disclosed that the political leaders of the newly certificated political party, New Liberia are heading for the southeast region with a campaign message of transforming the country through agriculture development.

He said that if Liberians should believe in the transformation of the country; if they think that Liberia truly needs to develop then they have to elect Team New Liberia.

According to him, Liberians should ensure that they do not elect people based on political party mandate or popularity. He further stated that his political leader truly represents the true meaning of government with the hope and aspiration of the people of Liberia.

Mr. Johnson assured Liberians that if his political leader is elected as President of Liberia in the first hundred days of the administration they will do a national soil testing in the fifteen political sub-divisions of Liberia

“We will use our investment into agriculture and ensure that we reduce the hard rate of unemployment in the country,” he added.

He said the national soil testing is intended to know which counties can produce something for the consumption of the people of Liberia. Mr. Johnson disclosed that the New Liberia through its national soil testing will divide the entire country into regions.

According to him, the New Liberia political party is growing daily adding, “If we must believe in the transformation of the country, we have to make a decision that will help us.”

Mr. Johnson pointed out that one of the important qualities that they are bringing to the table is to ensure that democracy and the issues of free speech are protected by the law. He said that the issue of peace and stability in our country must never be taken for grounded because of the desperation of our political interest in Liberia’s political setting.

“Today, if people are saying that they will create violence if the election results do not favor them,” he pointed out. He further stated that Liberians should not start to watch people of such when those statements are being made. “We know where Liberia comes from as a country,” he added.

Mr. Johnson added that as Liberians we have fought fourteen years of civil war and nothing we have benefited as citizens. He pointed out, “Today many Liberians have left behind just because of the fourteen years of civil war in this country.