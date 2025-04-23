Liberia News: VP KOUNG: UNIFIER?

Monrovia-Petrifying echoes from Nimba County’s bye-elections campaign period have put spotlight on Vice President Jeremiah Koung’s handling of the entire process, which leaves many to wonder as to whether he has what is required to keep the county and people of Nimba unified, or be the cause for things will go other way around.

There are budding concerns in the county and parts of the country that post late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson (PYJ) Nimba County seems to be teetering on the brink of political and tribal uncertainty largely spurred by the just-ended acidic campaign that marred Tuesday’s polls intended to fill the void created by he (Senator Johnson) passing last year.

Several sons and a daughter of the county have put themselves forth as having the wherewithal to fill the shoes of the late Senator who was regarded Political Godfather and Kingsmaker of the county -both appellations that resulted from his incredible influence over the people of the vote-rich county.

The late PYJ was in his third term as Senator of Nimba when he answered the call of death in the bewildering manner- having being elected in 2005, during the first post-war election that brought the first female elected head of state, Madam Ellen Sirleaf to power.

But apart from filling the deceased’s vacant Senatorial seat is the issue of who would step in his shoes as the political godfather, someone who will command the respect, who Nimbaians will look up to in the face of political chasm, some whose voice will count in terms of bridging the socio-economic and political divide, as well as who will enjoy overwhelming influence as did PYJ.

However, many believe it would be foolhardy for any other Nimbaian other than Vice President Jeremiah Koung to want to elevate himself/herself as the late revered Senator’s successor, in terms of political godfather or kingsmaker.

As the current Vice President of Liberia and potential President in years to come, he appears to be showing signs emulative of the trails of fallen beloved Senator, who said he put his life on the line in defense of his people.

And from all indications, VP Koung will stand up to anyone, including any of the candidates who may to want to upsurge powers over him, owing to the fact that the late Senator Johnson presented to him to Nimbaians as his son, and by extension, his successor.

But as a controversial character he was considered to be, Senator Johnson was somehow credited for balancing his political gimmicks in a way that did not hurt one group or tribe of Nimba over the other.

“Yes, he did not support every candidate that participated in all the elections he was part of, but he managed his message, his campaign in peaceful and costless manner,” remarked a Monrovia-based citizen of the county who preferred not to be named.

Vice President Koung, the second citizen and powerful person in Liberia, was instrumental in the entire campaign process in favor of his candidate, Representative Samuel Kogar, one of those tipped to win the by-elections and replace the late Senator Johnson.

But some Nimbaians are unhappy that the Veep put tribal politics at the frontburner during the campaign, prevailing on Nimnbaians to elect a Gio as opposed to candidates from the other tribes.

He inflexibly advanced the idea that the county needed to strike a balance between the Mahn or Mano people represented by the lone female candidate in Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh and the Gio represented by Representative Kogar of the 5th District of Nimba.

With rallying cry during the campaign, VP Koung remarked: “This thing is for the Gio People,” as an endorsement for Kogar.

His argument is that current senator Nya D. Twanyen, Jr. hails from the Mano tribe, which is to say that the succeeding senator should come from the Gio tribe to ensure a balance between the two dominant ethnic groups in Nimba County.

At one of Kogar’s campaign rallies, the Vice President stated that “If you support them (Gios), they will support you (Manos) in 2029.”

According to him, if Rep. Samuel Kogar wins, his message would be explicitly for the Mano people too. He defended his remarks, dismissing accusations of tribalism by attributing them to longstanding local traditions endorsed by the elders:

At some point time, he sounded a little bit cheeky in the face of mounting tension and criticisms from all walks of life that his actions were inimical to the peace and unity of Nimba:

“If [Rep. Samuel] Kogar wins, I will tell them, chief, it is for Mano people. Any Gio man wants to get inside, I will say this thing for the Mano people. If they say I am tribalistic, that’s their business. That the elders started this thing. We supposed to keep it, and we will keep it. And so, my people, I beg you.”

Mounting pressure and criticisms, however, did not quell the VP down as he remained relentless in ensuring that Kogar (a Gio) is elected.

Apart from being scolded for heralding a tribalistic approach to the campaign, his failure to ensure an issue-driven campaign claimed attentions as well.

For example, For example, he faced barrage of backlash from women groups who disparaged the emphasis on tribal politics as a diversion from the core issues facing the people of Nimba County.

A member of a group of female activists said “It is shameful that the Vice President will dwell on tribalism instead of an issue-based campaign.

In the eventuality of losing the election, Madam Edith Gongle-Weh is likely to blame the VP Koung and so will do the Mano people who see Edith as their image and symbol in the county’s political class.

She did not take lightly VP Koung’s overwhelming involvement in the process, rather than allowing the field to be as level as plain, and the candidates to sell themselves, their agendas to the people of the county.

However, other Nimbaians in and out of the county have expressed support for the stance the VP has taken, in terms of attempting to balance political representation between the two domineering tribes, Gio and Mano.

It is however believed that the outcome of the electoral process will determine whether his actions aligned with the quest for peace and tranquility in the county or not.