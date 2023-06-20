LIFE IMPRISONMENT AWAITS RAPE SUSPECT

By George J.Borteh

MONROVIA–Jurors at the 5th Judicial Circuit Court in Robertsport City, Grand Cape Mount County have brought down a guilty verdict against rape suspect, John Sambuylar.

The 12-man juror brought down the guilty verdict against Sambulah in a 90 minutes final argument in the case.

Presiding Judge Ousman F. Feika is expected to hand down the final judgment against the alleged rapist shortly. It is a glaring fact that the final judgment expected to be brought against the 38-year-old rape suspect Sambulah will be Life in Prison.

Suspect Sambulah was arrested, investigated, charged with the crime of Statutory Rape, and sent to court for prosecution by authorities of the Liberia National Police (LNP) in Robertsport City.

Suspect Sambulah who is currently been detained at the Robertsport Central Prison in Grand Cape Mount County was on trial for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

According to some legal documents obtained from the court which are in the possession of this paper, the incident occurred in the month of October 2022 in the Kru Town Community in Robertsport City.