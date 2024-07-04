Liberiq News: LAWMAKERS STAGE TRICYCLE PROTEST

Monrovia-Several members of the House of Representatives, including Reps. Yekeh Kolubah, Jacob Debee, Sumo K. Mulbah, and Zinnah Norman, arrived at the Capitol Building in keh-kehs (tricycles) on Tuesday to protest the Executive’s alleged refusal to release funds for their benefits and House activities, including vehicles.

This protest follows a warning issued in June by House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, who threatened to shut down the House of Representatives due to the Ministry of Finance’s failure to release the necessary funds. Speaker Koffa’s warning came after Liberia Revenue Authority Commissioner General, Mr. Dorbor Jallah, informed the House that the LRA had exceeded its revenue target by nearly US$8 million.

“It is astonishing that the Commissioner General would report over-performing on revenue, yet the House of Representatives cannot receive budgeted benefits,” Speaker Koffa said, expressing his outrage. He criticized the current situation where lawmakers are forced to borrow money for basic needs while the Senate enjoys full funding for its retreat. The House, in contrast, relies on NGO support to hold its retreat.

Highlighting the ongoing struggles, Speaker Koffa stated, “We should not have to credit money from money changers to provide gas for our members. We should not lack the tools lawmakers need to work because the Ministry of Finance claims there is no money.”

He lamented the disparity between the funding of the House and the Senate. “If the Commissioner General had said revenue was not performing, we would understand. But he says revenue is over-performing, yet the Senate is well-funded, while the House has only two months’ worth of benefits. We can’t even get money for a retreat and must beg NGOs for stationery. If we cannot resolve this soon, we will shut down the House of Representatives.”

The lawmakers’ protest by arriving in keh-kehs underscores their frustration and highlights the urgent need for the Ministry of Finance to address the issue of delayed funding.