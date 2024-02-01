LIBERIIA NEWS: EFFL WANTS BOAKAI CONSTITUTE ACCESS RECOVERY TASK FORCE

LIBRERIA NEWS Feb 1The Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia (EFFL) has requested President Joseph Nyumah Boakai that as part of efforts to sincerely fight corruption, it was vital for him to immediately constitute a Presidential Task Force with a timeline on Access Recovery.

In a release, the EFFL noted that the President as part of his first legislative agenda should submit a Bill seeking to establish the Anti-Corruption Court and make corruption a non-bailable offense. ”These steps will demonstrate genuine efforts to fight corruption,” the party noted.

The release further noted that President Boakai should ensure an immediate commission of the Task Force that will begin the process of auditing the outgoing government.

“We can’t afford to fight corruption only in statements but rather by actions. The EFFL is prepared to help your administration on such a Task Force because we are intentional about fighting corruption. Secondly, Mr. President, we want you to be intentional about placing the economy back in the hands of our people. Such an intention would create thousands of new jobs in the private sector. The pressure on the government payroll is huge and we can’t afford to keep the increase in government recurrent expenditures. It’s time to expand the economy through the private sector and by doing so, certain criminal investment incentives granted to foreign companies should be immediately removed without preconditions,” the release indicated.

EFFL at the same time reminds President Boakai that he promised the Liberian people that they would have a stake in the economy and so the EFFL wants him to be intentional about such promises.

“The Executive Order placed on the exports of natural rubber undermines the Liberian economy and it’s a foundation for a renewed distribution of poverty across Liberia, Firestone, LACC, and other big players for many years have never called for such an Executive Order. This Executive Order is anti-Liberia and should be immediately removed. The Rubber region voted hugely for you and it’s time to pay them back with a strong presidential decision. Secondly, this Executive Order will prevent the additional flow of foreign liquidity and as well prevent internal economic growth under your leadership,” EFFL noted.

EFFL informed President Boakai that the palm oil investment incentives granted to Fouani Brothers by the former government should be removed adding, “These incentives can only be effective provided that you are running a socialist system like the EFFL has been proposing but considering that the Liberia economy is still under a capitalist system, you can’t grant such incentives or issue such Executive Order. The state essentially has nothing to benefit from such an elementary economic school of thought considering the current economic model.”

The party noted, “Mr. President, the EFFL refuses to accept any confused economic model that will undermine the growth of people and the Liberian state. Therefore, we are asking your office to immediately remove the Executive Order on natural rubber so that our people can have a chance to survive. The people of Liberia shouldn’t survive at the mercy of foreign companies. That Executive Order was cash-influenced and only favored Jeety Rubber Corporation and it’s evil. Allowing the local farmers to export their rubbers will give them a better profit margin and also bring in foreign currency for our local banks to properly function.”