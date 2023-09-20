Liberia’s ICT Activist To Launch Book

Liberia’s youngest Information and Communication Technology’s (ICT) Activist, Willie Bee Tingba, Jr. will on September 30, 2023 launch a book titled, “ICT Tools for Liberia’s Development.”

The ceremony which comprises of a groundbreaking new book launch and the first ever national ICT award event is expected to be held at the Monrovia City Hall in Sinkor.

Activist Tingba is one of Liberia’s brightest ICT personalities who is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Information Systems Engineering at Cyprus International University as well as a Master’s in Artificial Intelligence Engineering at Near East University.

The book, “ICT Tools for Liberia’s Development” focuses on Liberia’s unique context and explores the pivotal role of ICT in advancing the nation’s development. It offers insights, strategies, and real-world case studies that shared light on how technology can be harnessed for socio-economic growth and prosperity.

One of the most noteworthy aspects of this book launch is its philanthropic mission, where a portion of the funds raised from the event will be dedicated to the establishment of a digital research center in Liberia, a vital step towards bridging the digital divide and ensuring that technology reaches all corners of the nation.

Liberians are gearing up for a momentous occasion as it prepares to host its first-ever National ICT Award event alongside the highly anticipated book launch.

The two events which are expected to be held on the same day are poised to not only commemorate technological achievements but also propel Liberia further into the digital age.

The book authored by Activist Tingba, promises to be a groundbreaking contribution to the world of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

It recognizes the contributions of ICT students, professionals, policymakers, and organizations that have played pivotal roles in advancing the nation’s technological landscape. This event not only showcases Liberia’s commitment to technological growth but also inspires a new generation of tech enthusiasts.

Furthermore, the book launch will provide a unique opportunity for ICT stakeholders, including students, professionals, and policymakers to come together, network and exchange ideas. It promises to be an evening of knowledge-sharing and collaboration, setting the stage for a brighter, tech-driven future for Liberia.

Willie Bee Tingba, Jr. is a Liberian author, IT professional, Lecturer in Information Technology, and a leading Digital Rights Advocate in Liberia. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Technology Infrastructure Management Services from the United Methodist University (UMU) in Liberia.

He is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Information Systems Engineering at Cyprus International University, as well as a Master’s in Artificial Intelligence Engineering at Near East University.

He is the founder and first President of both the Liberia Information Technology Student Union (LITSU) and the Liberia Computer Society (LCS).

He formerly worked at the BlueCrest University College and the Internal Audit Agency(IAA), Republic of Liberia.

Event Details: The grand event is set to take place at the prestigious Monrovia City Hall, located at 1st Street Sinkor, on September 30, 2023, starting at 5 p.m.

Attendees can choose from three ticket options to be a part of this historic event: Guest Ticket: $25; VIP Ticket: $40 and Corporate Ticket: $500. The inaugural National ICT Awards serve as a platform to celebrate the achievements and innovations within Liberia’s tech industry.