Liberia’s First “Digital Village” Project Completed In Foyah

The Digital Village project in Foya

Liberia’s first Digital Village project in Foya District, Lofa County has completed. The digital village contains 50 homes in the community which are connected to a solar electricity grid.

One high school is also connected, one smart classroom with touchscreen board and internet connection with full e-Learning solution. It also has one new Internet tower to boast Internet connection in the community.

The project is turned has been turn over to the Minister of Post and Telecommunication for presentation to the Liberian Government and President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr.

Citizens of Lofa mainly Foya have lauded the Ministry of Post and Telecommunication, the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) and all the private partners who collaborated to make this come to reality.

They also lauded President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for his vision on digitization in Liberia.