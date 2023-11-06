Liberia’s Commitment to The UN Agenda Is Essential

By: Perry B. Zordyu

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ms. Christine Umutoni has acknowledged recounting the friendly manners of the first round of the elections in Liberia.

Ms. Christine Unutoni said the October 10 voting exemplified Liberia’s endeavor towards upholding stability and the rule of law stressing the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The UN Resident Coordinator furthered that it is the sole obligation of every UN member state to build a unifying peace through sustainable development as well as human rights optimism stating that they are paramount to the 2030 agenda.

“Liberian’s peaceful participation in the just ended elections was a clear manifestation of nationalism and patriotism which should always uphold such character,” she added. Ms. Unutoni furthered, “The United Nations was permitted by the National Elections Commission to partner and it will do similar in the next round of the election.”

The UN Resident Coordinator maintained that it is rooted in the spirit of determination to heal the vision repair relations and peace to expand its opportunities and leave no one behind. Liberia is among other African countries that are striving toward achieving the objectives of the UN 2030 Agenda.

Ms. Christine Unutoni spoke recently at the gathering celebration of the 78th United Nations Day in Monrovia which brought together foreign diplomats and government officials, among others.