“Liberians Must Show Int’l Community Good Result”

By Mark B. Dumbar

The Standard-bearer of the African Liberation League (ALL), Madam Sarah Beysolow-Nyanti is calling on Liberians to show the international community that their billions of dollars in investment in Liberia are not wasted.

She said the challenges Liberians are facing currently require collective Liberian solutions. Madam Nyanti furthered that thiseffort transcends tribal affiliations, political allegiances and religious beliefs.

She said the people of Liberia’s identity must come before everything else adding, “To destroy is easy, but to build is difficult.“ Madam Nyanti stressed that the commitment to peace will be tested in the coming days.

“Who wins should sustain the peace and development,” she urged. The Standard-bearer of the African Liberation League (ALL) applauds all Liberians for the peacefully voting in thejust-ended elections.

She added that despite shouldering their security responsibilities without international community forces, “I thank our valued partners for their support during this critical phase in our country’s history.”

Madam Nyanti furthered that while Liberians have been relatively peaceful in ensuring that they maintained the peace in Liberia, Liberians should not acknowledge any growing tension to avoid violence. “Liberians are concerned that through the sentiment of election results, there will be violence,” she added.

The lone female candidate in the presidential and legislative elections stressed, “We must work to mitigate these negative perceptions.” Madam Nyanti reminded Liberians that the country’s history is filled with bloodshed and it is time to reconcile and not to add pain to Liberians fourteen years of civil war. The Standard-bearer mentioned that God desires Liberians’ prosperity and good health which requires hard work to be achieved in peace and conflict.

According to her, she joined the presidential race to impact the process and the people of Liberia. She added that through the initiation process, the opposition agreed to work together to protect the votes of the Liberian people. Madam Beysolow-Nyanti said she would continue to speak in that regard.

According to her, the upcoming results will not change herbelief in or stop her resolve in pursuing nation-building, unity, reconciliation and poverty reduction as Liberia’s much-needed solutions.

She suggested that moving Liberia forward cannot be done by the President alone but requires the collective efforts of all Liberians. “Let history remember that we stood united for our unity and progress,” she among other things, concluded.