Liberians Celebrate Tangible Development

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

Assistant Minister for Regional Development Research and Extension at the Ministry of Agriculture, Ivan Wesseh has reacted to critics of this year’s Independence Day celebration saying that majority of Liberians are celebrating tangible development under the leadership of President George Weah.

The Coalition for Democratic Change youth executive and a government official said Liberians are not concerned about celebrating the eating of chicken and decent food but the development that President Weah has achieved in a short period.

Speaking Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Assistant Minister Wesseh noted that for too long Liberians celebrated independence without a reflection of development by their government, President Weah has changed the narrative to development.

Minister Wesseh bragged about road connectivity, free education, and electricity building of hospitals across the country as things that Liberians are appreciative of that are worth celebrating.

He noted that those who criticized the government for celebrating the country’s independence are not patriotic citizens who are interested in the transformation of the country but their personal political benefits.

According to him, patriotic citizens will embrace the transformation of the country since its independence and not the personal political greed that most of those within the opposition are now displaying.

contrary to the Assistant Minister for Regional Development Research and Extension at the Ministry of Agriculture that Liberians were celebrating tangible developments and not food, many Liberin’s rejected such assertion.

According to some marketers at the Paynesville Red Light Market, it has been the tradition that the citizens purchase things for their kids and prepare food for friends to celebrate as a reflection on those who signed the Deceleration of Independence, unlike this year’s celebration.

The marketers disclosed that this year’s Independence Day has caused serious economic constraints for parents who were not financially potent to purchase things for their children.