Liberians Are Suffering In Rural Areas

By: Washington Tumay Watson

The Vice Standard-bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine has disclosed that Liberians are suffering in the rural parts of the country under the leadership of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Cllr. Brumskine whose first ambition was to represent the people of Grand Bassa County District #3 in the October 10 Legislative and Presidential Elections but late, dropped her ambition and accepted to go as vice running mate to CPP Presidential Candidate, Alexander Cummings, said it is a glaring fact that Liberians who are residing in the rural parts of the country are living in abject poverty saying that they need redemption from such unacceptable living condition.

Speaking on OK FM on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Monrovia, Cllr. Brumskine said it is only the CPP through its Standard-bearer Mr. Cummings has the ability to transform the country by taking the majority of Liberian people from poverty.

According to her, Cummings has proven to be one of the best managers who has worked in the corporate sector with Coca-Cola International Company and improved that sector stressing, “He has the ability to manage the country’s economy to take those Liberians out of poverty.”

She said Liberia’s presidency needs a manager who will be able to put into place a system that provides a clear economic vision that will include education, health, infrastructure, andagriculture, among others, and not a politician who lacks the ability to manage the country.

Cllr. Brumskne who is of the strongest conviction that the CPP will win the October 10 polls, said the CPP-led government will formulate policies that will be holistic in bettering the lives of the people and the image of the country.

She disclosed that their presidential candidate’s historic records in the private sector as a black manager who went through a competitive vetting process at one of the highest managing positions of the Coca-Cola International Company where he managed the company up to his honorably retirement can now do the same for Liberia.