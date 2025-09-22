Liberian President Joins World Leaders To Commemorate UNs’ 80th Anniversary

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

New York, USA-President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has joined fellow Heads of State and Government in New York to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, emphasizing Liberia’s enduring commitment to multilateralism and global peace.

The commemorative program featured a special session in the General Assembly Hall, where UN officials and world leaders reflected on eight decades of the organization’s achievements, while also highlighting the urgent need to strengthen collective action in addressing global challenges.

Following the anniversary celebration, President Boakai and his delegation are currently participating in the High-level Meeting on the 30th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women (Beijing Declaration).

The session is focused on progress and challenges in advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment over the last three decades.

A key highlight of the day will be a special reception hosted by United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in honor of attending Heads of State at this year’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Additionally, members of the Liberian delegation will attend several key sideline events, including, the 7th European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council), the ONE Campaign and the Africa Center’s Dialogue on Critical Minerals: Adding Value, Driving Unity, Building, the Sustainable Development Goal Moment 2025.

These engagements form part of Liberia’s broader efforts to strengthen international partnerships, foster sustainable development, and advocate for Africa’s priorities on the global stage.

President Boakai emphasized that Liberia remains steadfast in its support of the United Nations and is committed to working with the international community in pursuit of peace, equality, and shared prosperity.