Liberian News: ‘Your Cries, Voices Have Been Heard’

Monrovia-Residents of Rivercess County are expected to benefit from the first-ever Vocational Training institution which was officially launched in the county over the weekend.

the Tabitha Vocational Training Institute (TVTI) is school is owned and operated by the Ruth Coker-Collins Development Foundation.

Former Public Works Minister, Ruth Coker-Collins, the brain behind the establishment of the Tabitha Vocational Training Institute is the Chief Executive Officer.

Speaking in Rivercess County during the launch of the vocational institution, Madam Coker-Collins the school is owned and operated by the Ruth Coker-Collins Development Foundation, established as a means of emowering residents of the county.

Madam Collins speaking further noted, “The official launch of the TVTI is the new beginning for the people of RivercessCounty. Over the years, the people of Rivercess have been yearning for this opportunity. They have been looking for a chance to harness their full potential. They have begged politicians, local officials, etc. with nobody listening to their cries.”

She furthered, “Today, I want to announce to the people of Rivercess County, your cries and voices have been heard. The Tabitha Vocational Training Institute (TVTI) is here for you. toserve as a bridge between potential and productivity, between dreams and achievement.”

She disclosed that the institution will offer a five (5) months technical training course in Electricity, Plumbing, Pastry, Catering, Hair Dressing, Make-Up, among others.

The former Public Works boss who is a daughter of RicercessCounty added that the Ruth Coker-Collins Development Foundation will operate the vocational school free of charge, and, “We will operate two cycles per year. Each cycle will cost the foundation LR$700,000 (Seven hundred thousand Liberia Dollars). The cost of annual operation will amount to LR$1,400,000 (One Million Four hundred thousand Liberia Dollars. This is a huge amount we are investing in the future of Rivercess County.”

She disclosed that during the duration of their first cycle, they will bring in trained and qualified instructors or facilitators from Monrovia to conduct the training.

“We will encourage our people and identify the brightest for knowledge transfer, who will then take ownership of the training and eventually become instructors and facilitators,” she added.

She noted, “Our action is a deliberate effort to provide an opportunity and to empower the people of Rivercess County to have access to vocational education.

Coker-Collins noted, “Let me be rhetorical, the Liberia Electricity Corporation is fast reaching Cestos with electricity. Currently, Yarkpa Town has electricity. Do we have the skilled manpower and technicians to maintain this development? Let us encourage our young people to take advantage of the training. As electricity enter Cestos, we want to see citizens of Rivercessclimbing poles, I want to see them electrifying home, I want to see them bringing their skills and knowledge to bed.”

She said the Ruth Coker-Collins Development Foundation is not only operating this school adding, “We are also undertaking serious initiatives in the county. We have been working with different women’s groups and have organized a Village savings program. These programs are benefiting thousands of women today, and it is changing lives. We are proud of these efforts, and we will continue to make the difference for our people. We intend to make the people of Rivercess reliant and to be able to live a decent life.

Coker-Collins noted that in the next five years, their vision is clear and their mission is urgent, “To train and to capacitate (6,000) six (6) thousand persons from Rivercess County with practical skills that meet the demands of today’s job market and tomorrow’s development needs.”