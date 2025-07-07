Liberian News: Who ‘Controls’ Nimba

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Monrovia-Vice President Jeremiah Koung and Senator Samuel Kogarare locked in a fierce political feud over who controls NimbaCounty’s District 5, turning the upcoming by-election into a high-stakes battle for dominance in the county’s power structure.

The two leaders, who presented a united front during the April 2025 senatorial by-election that propelled Kogar to the Senate, are now back on opposing sides. Their fragile alliance has crumbled over competing ambitions, with both men determined to install their preferred candidate in the House of Representatives.

Kogar, a three-term former representative of District #5, is backing his political ally Augustus Menkoah to succeed him. Though he hasn’t publicly declared support, multiple sources close to the senator confirm he has privately assured Menkoahof his full endorsement and is pushing for him to run on the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) ticket–the same party Kogar joined ahead of his successful Senate bid.

But Vice President Koung, who previously led the MDR as its 2023 standard-bearer before distancing himself from the party, is throwing his weight behind a different contender: KortorKwagrue. Despite no longer being an official member of the party, Koung is accused of interfering in its internal process and influencing a hastily arranged July 1 primary in Monrovia to secure Kwagrue’s nomination.

The move has deepened tensions between the two camps, with Kogar’s allies accusing Koung of sabotaging party unity and undermining the senator’s authority in his home district.

“This is a power grab,” said a source within Kogar’s camp. “The VP wants to block Kogar from building his own political base and sending a strong message that he controls both the Senate and House seats in Nimba.”

Observers believe Koung sees Kogar’s growing influence as a threat to his own standing in Nimba—and potentially his presidential ambitions for 2029. “If Kogar manages to install his candidate in District 5, it solidifies his grip on local politics and could weaken Koung’s dominance,” said a political analyst in Ganta. “This by-election has turned into a showdown between two political heavyweights.”

The MDR, founded by late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, is caught in the middle of the feud. Johnson, once regarded as the county’s political godfather, has been largely silent on the matter. But party insiders worry that Koung’s unofficial influence over the July 1 primary risks eroding internal cohesion and alienating supporters.

Some MDR members have expressed concern over what they see as external manipulation of the primary process, warning that it could split the party ahead of the August 12 vote. Others say the rivalry threatens to undo the short-lived unity that emerged during the April senatorial race.

Despite the VP’s alleged interference, Kogar remains defiant. His inner circle says the senator is confident in his support base and is mobilizing to ensure Menkoah’s victory. “Our people know who’s been with them and who hasn’t,” one aide said. “We’re not backing down.”

So far, more than 10 individuals have expressed interest in contesting the by-election, and the number is expected to grow in the coming days. But the real contest is widely seen as a proxy war between Koung and Kogar, with the outcome likely to define the political trajectory of Nimba County heading into the 2029 general and presidential elections.